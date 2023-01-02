Man Suspected of Dallas Quadruple Homicide Takes Own Life During Pursuit

The search for the individual suspected of fatally shooting four people in Dallas on Sunday and injuring another came to a tragic conclusion Sunday night when the suspect reportedly took his own life during a pursuit with state troopers near Austin.

The Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the 9700 block of Royce Drive at around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of three adults—20-year-old Vanessa De la Cruz, 33-year-old Karina Lopez, and 50-year-old Jose Lopez—along with two injured children, a 15-year-old girl, and 1-year-old Logan De La Cruz. A 13-year-old girl inside the home at the time was unharmed. Unfortunately, the toddler succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while the teenage girl was treated and subsequently released.

The suspect, identified by investigators as 21-year-old Byron Carillo on Sunday, was not linked to the victims or any apparent motive for the slayings. Carillo had an ankle monitor for a 2021 aggravated assault charge, which he reportedly cut off just before or after the shooting. He then stole a vehicle and headed south on Interstate 35 toward Central Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety informed state troopers that Carillo might be traveling south on I-35 in a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, a trooper spotted a matching vehicle and attempted to initiate a stop. Carillo, however, refused to pull over and attempted to flee, ultimately crashing into a ditch near exit 238 in North Austin.

After the crash, Carillo fled on foot behind a business on the southbound access road. It was there that he stopped in a parking lot and reportedly shot himself once in the head. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that Carillo died from the self-inflicted injury.

The Texas Rangers are currently investigating Carillo’s death, according to the Dallas Police Department.