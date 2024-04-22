Man arrested after report of shots fired turns into SWAT scene in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A SWAT scene unfolded on the city’s northeast side in the Songwood area after neighbors reported hearing gunshots on Monday afternoon, POLICE SAID.

Houston Police Department officers arrived in the 10400 block of Dunvegan Road after reports of someone firing a gun.

Harris County Precinct 2 Constable Jerry Garcia said in a Facebook post that the person who fired the gun was identified as Daniel Nobles

Officials learned Nobles reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest and attempted to apprehend him, but he resisted. That is when SWAT was called to the scene.

ABC13’s SkyEye flew over the area, where several police cruisers and a robotic canine used by SWAT could be seen.

The reason for Nobles’ warrant remained unclear.

A short time later, officials were able to take Noble into custody.

Police reported no other injuries.

