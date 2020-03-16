Maluma Is First Latin Artist Featured In a Calvin Klein Campaign

The Spring 2020 CALVIN KLEIN JEANS and CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR global advertising campaign celebrates unapologetic confidence and self-love.

The campaign, fronted by a cast chosen for their willingness to bare themselves to the world, stars singer-songwriters Justin Bieber, Maluma and SZA, rapper and singer-songwriter Lil Nas X, model and actor Hunter Schafer, model Kendall Jenner and singer-songwriter and actor Lay Zhang.

Shot by renowned photographer Mario Sorrenti with accompanying videos by Bardia Zeinali, the surreal campaign mixes real emotion with fantasy for expressive imagery that exudes confidence.

An ode to self-expression, each set captures the talent in their own exaggerated world, with stripped-back and raw elements that are inherent to the brand and drive home the DEAL WITH IT narrative.

A continuation of the #MYCALVINS movement, the campaign rollout will embrace a digital first, socially powered mindset. The campaign will be featured globally and supported by digital, social, high impact outdoor locations and print.

Global styles featured in the new campaign include the latest CALVIN KLEIN JEANS sculpting Body Stretch denim with flexible fits and Iconic White silhouettes. Also featured are spring’s newest CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR Breathable, Strapless and Invisible collections.