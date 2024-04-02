Make the Most of Your Summer with Lone Star College-University Park!

Summer is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to give your education or career a boost, Lone Star College-University Park (LSC-UP) has you covered! LSC-UP offers a wide variety of exciting and convenient summer classes designed to help you achieve your academic goals. Whether you’re a high school student looking to earn credit, a college student aiming to speed up graduation, or a professional wanting a career change, LSC-UP has something for you.

“Lone Star College has numerous resources (academic, financial and student support) to help you make a sustainable plan toward earning a college degree, transferring to a four-year institution or entering the workforce,” said Jamie Posey, LSC associate vice chancellor, Student Success and Completion. “Lone Star College aims to train future leaders through top-level academic and workforce programs.”

Summer registration is open for anyone interested in starting, continuing or completing their college education. May Mini-Term begins May 13 and ends June 9; Summer I runs June 3-July 9 and Summer II starts July 11 and ends Aug. 19.

Some of the benefits of taking summer classes at LSC-UP:

Flexibility: Lone Star College-University Park offers more than 70 programs of study, including credit and non-credit courses, workforce training, and continuing education classes. Classes are available during the day, evenings, and weekends in traditional, online, and hybrid formats. Take the classes that work best for your schedule!

Finish Faster: Taking summer classes lets you progress in your degree or complete your program quicker. This means you can start working sooner, earning more money, and achieving your goals faster.

Affordability: Lone Star College – University Park is known for its low and affordable tuition. Additionally, scholarships and financial aid are available for qualifying students, making higher education even more accessible.

Exceptional Instructors: LSC-UP boasts a dedicated and experienced faculty committed to your success. You'll benefit from smaller class sizes allowing for more interaction and personalized learning opportunities.

Wide Range of Courses: LSC-UP offers a vast selection of summer courses across diverse areas of study, from business and computer science to liberal arts and sciences. Whether you're looking for prerequisite courses, core classes, or certification programs, you'll find what you need at LSC-UP.

Maximize Your Summer: Don't let your summer pass you by! Summer classes are a great way to be productive, stay engaged with your studies, and move one step closer to your goals.

In addition, LSC-UP also offers the following for summer students:

Comprehensive student support services, including academic advising, tutoring, and career services.

A beautiful, innovative campus located in northwest Houston, with state of the art facilities and instruction.

A warm and supportive environment that will make you feel welcome and included.

Lone Star College-University Park is committed to helping you achieve your dreams. Enroll in summer classes today and start your path to success!

Established in 2012, Lone Star College-University Park has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing and most innovative higher education institutions in the country. The college, led by Virginia M. Fraire, Ph.D., is devoted to impacting the community’s prosperity and upward mobility through student success. LSC-University Park’s expert and compassionate faculty and staff provide students with holistic and immersive education and training in disciplines and industries that meet current and future workforce needs.

Located on the grounds of the former Compaq Computer Corporation and Hewlett Packard’s world headquarters, LSC-University Park’s facilities include the Center for Science & Innovation, the Energy & Manufacturing Institute, Learning Innovation Labs, and the Geology Rock Wall. It is also home to the University of Houston-NW Downtown, Lone Star Corporate College, iSchool, and YMCA Children’s Academy.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area. LSC has been named a 2023 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

This article was sponsored by Lone Star College-University Park.