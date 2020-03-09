Local Health Departments Ask Residents Who Traveled on Egypt Nile River Cruise to Self-quarantine, Contact Local Health Department

The Houston Health Department, Harris County Public Health and Fort Bend County Health and Human Services ask any local residents who recently traveled to Egypt and took a Nile River cruise to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days and contact their local health department.

On March 5, 2020 the M.S. A’sara cruise traveling to and from Aswan, Egypt was quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure. Local health department officials are seeking M.S. A’sara passengers from the Greater Houston area who traveled on the cruise line from February 12 to March 5, 2020 because they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

If you or your family traveled on the M.S. A’sara cruise (traveling to and from Aswan, Egypt) during the dates in question, please self – quarantine and contact your local health department. Currently, only passengers on the M.S. A’sara cruise need to contact their local health department.

City of Houston residents:

Houston Health Department

www.HoustonHealth.org

www.HoustonEmergency.org

832-393-4220*

*This number is currently only for M.S. A’sara cruise passengers and is staffed 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harris County residents:

Harris County Public Health

www.hcphtx.org\COVID-19

www.ReadyHarris.org

713-439-6000*

*This number is staffed 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fort Bend County residents:

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services

www.fbchealth.org/ncov

281-633-7795*

*This number is staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

M.S. A’sara cruise passengers and anyone who recently traveled to and from Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified high risk areas who is experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath must stay home and away from other people and contact their health provider. Healthcare providers will work with local public health departments to determine if COVID-19 testing is needed. People over 60 and those with chronic health condition are at highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness.

Visit HoustonEmergency.org for updated information about local risk, as well as key messages, frequently asked questions, communication resources, rumor control, emergency preparedness tips and more.