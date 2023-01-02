League of Women Voters of Houston Sees Success with Digital Voters Guide Initiative

The League of Women Voters of Houston is excited to announce the release of its non-partisan Voters Guide resources for the December 9th Runoff Election.

HoustonVotersGuide.org

Download The Guide

Voters Guide eBook in Libby, English

Voters Guide eBook in Libby, Spanish

Voters Guide audiobook in Libby, English

Voters Guide audiobook in Libby, Spanish

Voters Guide audio album, English

Voters Guide audio album, Spanish

This project is the result of our digital asset initiative for the November 7, 2023 election. Bringing our trusted, long-standing Voters Guide to life in new digital formats has allowed the League to quickly pivot for the December 9th Runoff Election.

Between the September launch of HoustonVotersGuide.org and the November 7th Election, we were able to reach Houston Voters in the following ways:

HVG.org unique users: 41,236

HVG.org page views: 209,764

HVG.org downloads: 10,050

Audio listens: 4,948

Libby ebook: 1,031

The League also printed 200,000 Voters Guides, with the support of OCA Greater Houston and mailed 163,868 postcards and election packets to registered voters.

December 9th Runoff Election

Early Voting for the Runoff is taking place Nov 27 – Dec 5, and Election Day is Dec 9. This election will determine the winners for Houston Mayor, Houston Controller, and Houston City Council: At-Large Positions 1, 2, 3, and 4 as well as Districts D, G, and H.

