La Porte Mourns Loss of Police Chief Doug Ditrich in Tragic Accident

The City of La Porte is grappling with the untimely death of its Police Chief, Doug Ditrich, who tragically lost his life in an accident on Sunday in Milam, Texas. City officials have refrained from disclosing details surrounding his death but emphasized that no foul play was involved.

Chief Doug Ditrich had been an integral part of the La Porte Police Department since 1997 and, recognizing his dedication and service, was promoted to the position of chief in May of the previous year.

The La Porte Police Department issued a statement on Monday expressing deep sorrow over the loss:

“The City of La Porte, Texas, is extremely saddened to share the passing of its police chief, Doug Ditrich, following a fatal accident in Milam County on Sunday, January 21. Chief Ditrich’s family was notified, and the City respects their need for privacy at this time. The incident was unrelated to any investigation or law enforcement duties, and no foul play was involved. The City is providing counseling assistance for the Police Department and City staff. As available, memorial service information will be shared. LPPD Assistant Chiefs Bennie Boles and Scott Pullig will oversee Department operations until further notice.”

The statement affirms that the incident leading to Chief Ditrich’s passing was not related to any ongoing investigation or law enforcement duties. In the wake of this tragic loss, the City is extending counseling assistance to both the Police Department and City staff.

As the community mourns the loss of Chief Doug Ditrich, Assistant Chiefs Bennie Boles and Scott Pullig will assume responsibility for overseeing Department operations until further notice. Details regarding memorial services will be shared as they become available, allowing the community to come together in honoring the memory of a dedicated public servant.