Klein Cain HS teacher and son arrested, charged with trafficking teen girls, sheriff says

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) — A Klein Cain High School cosmetology teacher was arrested Monday and charged with child trafficking and compelling prostitution.

Kedria McMath Grigsby, 42, is in the Harris County Jail. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is requesting a $250,000 bond.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victims, ages 15, 16, and 17, were students and reported runaways. Investigators believe Grigsby recruited troubled teens from local high schools by offering them a place to stay, like a hotel room. The sheriff also said she did it alongside her son, Roger Magee, 21. Magee was already in jail on Monday for similar charges.

Klein Cain HS principal Lauren Marti and the Klein ISD chief of police sent out a joint message to families notifying them of the arrest, seemingly stunned by the allegations.

The sheriff said more possible victims have already come forward, saying Grigsby tried to recruit them. The school appealed to parents to speak to their children and share any information they learned.

Klein Cain HS shared an official statement that reads in part:

We are writing to inform you of a situation the Harris County Sheriff’s Office just notified us of, which we have immediately addressed.



Law enforcement notified us that cosmetology teacher Kedria Grigsby was taken into custody for felony charges of sex trafficking and compelling prostitution. As soon as we were notified of this information, the district took immediate action, apprehended, and immediately placed Ms. Grigsby on administrative leave. Klein ISD has NO intention of allowing this individual back to Klein Cain or any Klein ISD school, and we will report to all appropriate agencies at the conclusion of the investigation.



Let us be clear: any behavior harming children is deplorable, and we will always fully cooperate with our many law enforcement partners to ensure anyone engaging in such acts is brought to justice.



Parents, please speak to your children about this matter, and if you have information to share, please report it to the Klein ISD police at the phone numbers listed below.



We understand that this news is unsettling. Rest assured, we are committed to dealing with this situation transparently. Our utmost priority is the safety of our students, and if the allegations prove true, we strongly encourage the criminal justice system to take every appropriate action to protect our children.



Please contact Klein ISD police 24/7 at (832) 249-4266 or use our Keep Klein Safe anonymous reporting tool at https://kleinisd.net/keepkleinsafe if you have additional information.



We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate this challenging situation together.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.