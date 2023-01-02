Kia Recalls Over 101,000 Cars and SUVs Over Potential Roof Hazard

Kia America is initiating a recall of more than 101,000 cars and SUVs due to a potential safety hazard related to the vehicles’ roofs, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The federal safety regulators issued the recall on Monday after receiving reports of safety issues related to the roof molding of the affected vehicles.

The safety concern revolves around the possibility of the roof molding becoming loose or detaching while the vehicle is in motion. The NHTSA suggests that this issue may stem from improper installation during the vehicle assembly process. Warning signs of the problem include “visible lifting of roof molding or noise while driving,” as outlined in a safety recall report by regulators.

“A detached roof molding can create a road hazard for other vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash,” warned the NHTSA.

Owners of the affected Kia models, particularly the Carnival from 2022 to 2024 and the Sportage from 2023 to 2024, are advised to be vigilant for any signs of the potential hazard. The recall addresses the safety concerns by inspecting the roof molding and replacing or securing it as needed, with the service provided free of charge by dealers.

Notification letters to owners are expected to be dispatched by March 15. Kia customers who have concerns or questions about the recall can contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542, referencing the recall number SC292. Additionally, owners can reach out to the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov for further assistance.

This recall adds Kia to the list of automakers addressing safety concerns in their vehicles, emphasizing the importance of promptly addressing potential hazards to ensure road safety.