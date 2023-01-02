KHOU 11 Houston’s Digital Anchor Brandi Smith Bids Farewell After Eight Years

KHOU 11 Houston bids farewell to one of its beloved personalities as digital anchor Brandi Smith announces her departure after an impactful eight-year tenure with the CBS affiliate. Taking to social media on Saturday, Smith expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her by the Houston community, acknowledging the blessings of her 22-year career. Her final sign-off from the channel occurred on Friday, marking the end of a significant chapter at KHOU 11.

Dispelling any notions of stepping away from journalism or leaving Houston, Smith, with over 300,000 TikTok followers, disclosed her future plans. She hinted at a role as a multimedia journalist covering the Rice University community and urged her audience to “stay tuned” for upcoming ventures. Emphasizing her commitment to sharing Houston’s stories, she reassured that her online presence would persist. Smith conveyed her admiration for the city and its compassionate residents, expressing a desire to continue showcasing their incredible deeds.

Smith joined KHOU 11 in February 2017, contributing to the station in various roles, including morning newscast social media anchor, Saturday morning anchor, and reporter. Her national recognition came in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey when she heroically rescued a truck driver on live television, earning her an interview on Ellen.

Reflecting on her decision to part ways with KHOU 11, Smith clarified that despite a supportive management and colleagues, the move felt necessary. She shared that a friend informed her about an opportunity at Rice University, aligning with her passion for journalism and allowing her to continue doing what she loves.