Katy Resident Strikes Gold with $2 Million Lottery Win from Local Convenience Store

In an exhilarating turn of luck, a lottery enthusiast clinched a staggering $2 million prize after acquiring a ticket from a Katy convenience store, as reported by the Texas Lottery website.

The fortuitous winner made their purchase on a Wednesday at the Timewise Food Store situated at 23903 Katy Freeway, conveniently located near the intersection of Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway.

The winning combination that led to this substantial windfall comprised the numbers 4, 11, 38, 51, 68, and 5. To secure the Grand Prize, players must match five white numbers selected from a pool of 69, along with the Powerball number.

Although the Katy resident managed to match all five white numbers, the elusive Powerball number remained beyond reach, resulting in a miss of the colossal $700 million jackpot.

As the excitement lingers, anticipation grows for the upcoming December 30 drawing, with the estimated jackpot soaring to an impressive $760 million. The Timewise Food Store stands as a beacon of good fortune for lottery enthusiasts, with hopes high for more life-changing wins in the days to come.