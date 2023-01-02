Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B Holds Grand Opening Ceremony for New Katy Location

On December 6, Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B celebrated its grand opening in Katy, featuring a ceremony attended by the discount grocer’s staff and executives.

Spanning 55,000 square feet, this new store marks the 10th location of Joe V’s within the Houston area, providing residents with a more affordable shopping experience. The store offers a lower-priced format for a variety of products, including familiar grocery items available at H-E-B. Shoppers can find in-store cut meats, dairy items, frozen foods, handmade sushi selections, rice bowls, teriyaki, H-E-B Meal Simple prepared entrees and appetizers, a Latino cheese selection, and bakery items such as in-store made tortillas, pastries, and breads.

The grand opening celebration went beyond introducing the store, featuring charitable contributions to the community. Joe V’s Smart Shop donated $10,000 each to Katy ISD’s Cardiff Junior High School and Cy-Fair ISD’s Brosnahan Elementary School. Additionally, four other schools within the two school districts and Katy Christian Ministries, a nonprofit offering social services to West Houston residents, received smaller donations.

The new Joe V’s Smart Shop officially opened its doors to the public on December 6 and is located at 4107 N. Fry Road, Katy. For more information, visit www.joevsmartshop.com.