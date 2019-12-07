Jerk Chicken with Corn Salsa

This spiced chicken brings the heat, while refreshing corn salsa made with sweet tomatoes and creamy avocados lends balance and crunch.

Ingredients

Chicken

4 cloves garlic

2 tbsp ground allspice

2 tbsp cayenne pepper

½ cup diced yellow onion

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

1 tsp ground black pepper

¾ tsp sea salt

4 5-oz boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salsa

3 ears corn, husked

3 vine tomatoes, diced

2 avocados, peeled, pitted and diced

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup extra-virgin olive

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ tsp sea salt

Preparation

1. Marinate chicken: In a small food processor, place 4 cloves garlic, allspice, cayenne, onion, lemon juice, pepper and salt; process until blended into a paste. Spoon mixture into a sealable container, add the chicken breasts and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours, or overnight.

2. Preheat a greased grill to medium-high. Add chicken to grill, discarding any remaining marinade. Grill 15 minutes, turning halfway, until juices run clear and internal temperature is 165ºF. Add corn to grill, turning, until kernels are slightly charred, 10 minutes. Cut corn kernels off cob and place in a medium bowl.

3. To bowl with corn, add remaining salsa ingredients and toss to combine. Serve chicken with salsa.

Nutrition Information