Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Makes NCAA History as All-Time Leading Scorer

In a monumental achievement, Caitlin Clark of Iowa’s basketball team etched her name in NCAA history on Sunday, becoming the all-time scoring leader during her final regular-season game with the Hawkeyes against Ohio State.

Clark, entering the game just 17 points shy of Pete Maravich’s career record of 3,667 points set in 1970, surpassed the milestone with a free throw towards the end of the first half. The record-breaking moment, marking 3,668 points, prompted a wave of excitement among fans and teammates, though Clark herself initially remained composed.

Reflecting on the historic feat during halftime, Clark admitted she was unaware of breaking the record until the crowd erupted in celebration. “When they announced it and everybody screamed — that’s when I knew,” she remarked.

Post-game, Clark expressed disbelief at her achievement, highlighting the improbable nature of her journey. “It’s really crazy to think about,” she remarked, adding, “Honestly, if you would’ve told me that when my college career started, I would’ve laughed in your face, like ‘no you’re insane.'”

Clark’s rise to become the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, across men’s and women’s Division I basketball, has been nothing short of dominant. Averaging an impressive 32.2 points per game this season, she has consistently showcased her prowess on the court, including a standout performance of 49 points against Michigan last month.

Her recent accomplishment follows her surpassing Lynette Woodard’s women’s college record of 3,649 points, set from 1977-81, in her previous game.

The significance of Clark’s achievement was not lost on basketball enthusiasts, with ticket prices for Sunday’s game soaring as fans clamored to witness history unfold. Notable figures, including former WNBA star Maya Moore and rapper Travis Scott, were among those in attendance, underscoring the magnitude of the occasion.

Even President Biden took a moment to acknowledge Clark’s remarkable accomplishment, congratulating her on social media and praising her contribution to Iowa’s basketball legacy.

Looking ahead, Clark has her sights set on the WNBA draft, poised to embark on the next chapter of her basketball journey. “I think just being me is just the biggest thing,” she affirmed. “I’ve just had fun and I’ve loved every single second I’ve been here.”