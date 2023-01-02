Iowa Caucuses Kick Off 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Amidst Frigid Weather

As the Iowa caucuses unfold on Monday night, they mark the inaugural votes cast in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, setting the stage for a crucial political season.

In the prelude to the event, former President Donald Trump has established a commanding lead in polls, creating a significant presence in the race. The caucuses, slated to commence at 8 p.m. EST, will serve as the first litmus test for Republican contenders.

Challenging Trump’s dominance, the race for second place is notably contested between former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The dynamic field also includes biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who opted to suspend his campaign last Wednesday. (For an in-depth understanding of how caucuses function, refer to The Associated Press.)

The anticipation surrounding the caucuses is not only political but also meteorological, as frigid temperatures threaten to influence voter turnout. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning, highlighting the possibility of temperatures feeling “in the 20s or 30s below zero, even during the day.”

Leading up to the caucuses, the region experienced extreme cold, high winds, and heavy snowfall. Trump, responding to the adverse weather conditions, canceled nearly all in-person events over the weekend but urged supporters to participate in the caucuses, stating, “even if you vote and then pass away.” Severe weather also prompted Haley and DeSantis to cancel or adjust their campaign events.

As Iowans gather to cast their votes, the outcome of the caucuses is eagerly awaited, setting the tone for the unfolding narrative in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Stay tuned for updates as the political landscape takes shape amidst both political and meteorological challenges.