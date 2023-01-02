Hunter Biden Faces 9 Tax-Related Charges in Ongoing Justice Department Probe

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is now confronting a second criminal case as part of the Justice Department’s prolonged investigation into his taxes. Special counsel David Weiss has brought charges spanning nine counts, including failure to file and pay taxes, evasion of assessment, and false or fraudulent tax return. The indictment alleges that Hunter engaged in a four-year scheme to evade at least $1.4 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019.

The charges assert that Hunter Biden eventually paid his taxes for 2018 but included false business deductions to reduce substantial tax liabilities. Prosecutors claim he subverted his company’s payroll and tax withholding process, withdrawing millions outside the proper channels. The indictment paints a picture of Hunter spending lavishly on an extravagant lifestyle, including drugs, escorts, luxury hotels, rental properties, exotic cars, and personal items, neglecting his tax obligations.

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, contends that if Hunter’s last name were anything other than Biden, these charges would not have been filed. Lowell criticizes U.S. Attorney Weiss for bowing to political pressure, alleging unconstitutional gun charges, and piling on nine new tax-related charges despite a previous agreement on resolving the matter with misdemeanors.

The Justice Department warns that Hunter Biden could face a maximum of 17 years in prison if convicted. The tax case originates from Hunter’s overseas business dealings, including his involvement with Ukrainian energy company Burisma and a Chinese private equity fund, central to House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

Despite a near-resolution in July with a collapsed plea deal, the tax case resurfaced, adding complexity to the president’s political landscape as he campaigns for a second term and faces a Republican impeachment bid. Hunter Biden’s financial scrutiny dates back to 2018, with Weiss designated as special counsel in August. The case involves missed IRS deadlines, a $2 million debt to the government, and Hunter paying it back in 2021 with a loan from a friend.

The investigation into Hunter’s finances intensified this summer, culminating in an indictment in September related to the purchase of a gun in 2018. Weiss has faced criticism from Hunter’s attorneys, who accuse him of yielding to political pressure, while House Republicans focus on overseas deals in their probes, though evidence linking Joe Biden to corrupt business deals remains unproven.