HPD officer fires shots at suspect in SW Houston neighborhood, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A suspect is in custody after being shot at by a Houston police officer in the Westwood neighborhood in southwest Houston on Wednesday morning, according to police.

According to HPD, an officer fired their weapon at the suspect at 10200 Lansdale Drive near the West Sam Houston Parkway South. The suspect then reportedly ran into an apartment complex.

Officers identified a driver of a white BMW driving recklessly at 100 mph, HPD Executive Assistant Chief Ban Tien said.

According to police, the suspect had his 5-year-old daughter with him before he took off.

HPD says the suspect’s BMW was located in the 9400 block of West Sam Houston Parkway.

After the suspect placed his daughter outside his car, he refused to comply with law enforcement at the scene, HPD said. The suspect then exited his vehicle and knocked a sergeant on the ground. The sergeant is in his mid-30s with 16 years of service.

Investigators provided a description of the suspect as being 30 years old and a convicted felon with extensive criminal history.

Armed with a gun, the suspect ran eastbound toward an apartment complex, where he robbed a female officer and stole her cell phone, investigators say. The officer is in her 40s with 23 years of service.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.