Houston’s Must-Attend Festivals and Events in January 2024

As the new year unfolds, Houston is gearing up for a vibrant month filled with a myriad of festivals and events. From Broadway musicals to sports extravaganzas and culinary delights, here are the top 15 festivals and notable events happening in Houston this January 2024:

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at Hobby Center Date: Tuesday, January 2 to Sunday, January 7

Details: Experience the captivating story of Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, through this Broadway musical featuring her greatest hits. Ticket prices start at $40. College Football Playoff Fan Central at George R. Brown Convention Center Date: Friday, January 5 to Sunday, January 7

Details: Enjoy a family-friendly experience with games, clinics, autograph signings, and special exhibits leading up to the College Football National Championship. AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Shell Energy Stadium Date: Friday, January 5 to Sunday, January 7

Details: Immerse yourself in a three-day concert series featuring Kidz Bop, Jack Harlow, Latto, 2 Chainz, Paul Russell, Jon Pardi, Jake Owen, and Megan Moroney. Free with RSVP. 15th Annual BowiElvis Fest at Continental Club Date: Saturday, January 6

Details: Celebrate music legends David Bowie and Elvis Presley with tribute tunes, face painting, games, a costume contest, and more. Tickets start at $25. CFP National Championship: Michigan vs. Washington at NRG Stadium Date: Monday, January 8

Details: Witness the culmination of the college football season as Michigan faces Washington for the National Championship at NRG Stadium. Tickets available online. Galveston Restaurant Weeks in Galveston Date: Monday, January 8 to Sunday, January 28

Details: Indulge in prix-fixe breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus at pocket-friendly prices at some of Galveston’s finest eateries. Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest at the Strand in Galveston Date: Saturday, January 13

Details: Delight in chili samples, brews, and spirits at this 15th annual festival in Galveston’s Historic Downtown Strand District. Tickets range from $13 to $35. Mix-Match: A Mixed Arts Festival at MATCH Date: Saturday, January 13

Details: Experience a 12-hour festival with live performances, interactive activities, and more from Houston’s small and mid-sized arts organizations. Festival passes are $25. Chevron Houston Marathon & Aramco Half Marathon in Downtown Houston Date: Sunday, January 14

Details: Celebrate the 52nd year of Houston’s signature run event, featuring a course through the city’s districts. Thousands of runners will participate. Hop Topic World’s Annual Chili Cook-Off at Equal Parts Brewing Date: Sunday, January 14

Details: Enjoy chili samples and craft beers at this annual chili cook-off in Second Ward off Harrisburg. General admission is $18. 7th Annual Family Fun Day at MATCH Date: Sunday, January 14

Details: A free, family-friendly event featuring kid-friendly performances, face painting, bounce houses, and more at MATCH from 1pm to 5pm. 46th Annual Original MLK Jr. Parade in Downtown Houston Date: Monday, January 15

Details: Join the Black Heritage Society’s 46th edition of the original Downtown parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr. The procession starts at Lamar and Smith Streets. Houston Astros FanFest at Minute Maid Park Date: Saturday, January 20

Details: Connect with fellow Astros fans at Minute Maid Park, featuring player meet-and-greets, photo ops, games, and more. Free with online voucher. 2024 Winter Bridal Extravaganza Show at George R. Brown Convention Center Date: Saturday, January 20 & Sunday, January 21

Details: The largest U.S. wedding planning show returns with tastings, fashion shows, vendors, and everything for brides-to-be. Tickets range from $4.99 to $29.99. Houston Auto & Boat Show at NRG Center Date: Wednesday, January 24 to Sunday, January 28

Details: Explore the latest vehicles on land and sea at NRG Center, featuring models from every major manufacturer. Tickets are $20; free for ages 5 and under.

As Houston embraces the festivities, January 2024 promises a month filled with diverse entertainment for everyone.