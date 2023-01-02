Houston’s Must-Attend Festivals and Events in January 2024
As the new year unfolds, Houston is gearing up for a vibrant month filled with a myriad of festivals and events. From Broadway musicals to sports extravaganzas and culinary delights, here are the top 15 festivals and notable events happening in Houston this January 2024:
- Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at Hobby Center
- Date: Tuesday, January 2 to Sunday, January 7
- Details: Experience the captivating story of Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, through this Broadway musical featuring her greatest hits. Ticket prices start at $40.
- College Football Playoff Fan Central at George R. Brown Convention Center
- Date: Friday, January 5 to Sunday, January 7
- Details: Enjoy a family-friendly experience with games, clinics, autograph signings, and special exhibits leading up to the College Football National Championship.
- AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Shell Energy Stadium
- Date: Friday, January 5 to Sunday, January 7
- Details: Immerse yourself in a three-day concert series featuring Kidz Bop, Jack Harlow, Latto, 2 Chainz, Paul Russell, Jon Pardi, Jake Owen, and Megan Moroney. Free with RSVP.
- 15th Annual BowiElvis Fest at Continental Club
- Date: Saturday, January 6
- Details: Celebrate music legends David Bowie and Elvis Presley with tribute tunes, face painting, games, a costume contest, and more. Tickets start at $25.
- CFP National Championship: Michigan vs. Washington at NRG Stadium
- Date: Monday, January 8
- Details: Witness the culmination of the college football season as Michigan faces Washington for the National Championship at NRG Stadium. Tickets available online.
- Galveston Restaurant Weeks in Galveston
- Date: Monday, January 8 to Sunday, January 28
- Details: Indulge in prix-fixe breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus at pocket-friendly prices at some of Galveston’s finest eateries.
- Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest at the Strand in Galveston
- Date: Saturday, January 13
- Details: Delight in chili samples, brews, and spirits at this 15th annual festival in Galveston’s Historic Downtown Strand District. Tickets range from $13 to $35.
- Mix-Match: A Mixed Arts Festival at MATCH
- Date: Saturday, January 13
- Details: Experience a 12-hour festival with live performances, interactive activities, and more from Houston’s small and mid-sized arts organizations. Festival passes are $25.
- Chevron Houston Marathon & Aramco Half Marathon in Downtown Houston
- Date: Sunday, January 14
- Details: Celebrate the 52nd year of Houston’s signature run event, featuring a course through the city’s districts. Thousands of runners will participate.
- Hop Topic World’s Annual Chili Cook-Off at Equal Parts Brewing
- Date: Sunday, January 14
- Details: Enjoy chili samples and craft beers at this annual chili cook-off in Second Ward off Harrisburg. General admission is $18.
- 7th Annual Family Fun Day at MATCH
- Date: Sunday, January 14
- Details: A free, family-friendly event featuring kid-friendly performances, face painting, bounce houses, and more at MATCH from 1pm to 5pm.
- 46th Annual Original MLK Jr. Parade in Downtown Houston
- Date: Monday, January 15
- Details: Join the Black Heritage Society’s 46th edition of the original Downtown parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr. The procession starts at Lamar and Smith Streets.
- Houston Astros FanFest at Minute Maid Park
- Date: Saturday, January 20
- Details: Connect with fellow Astros fans at Minute Maid Park, featuring player meet-and-greets, photo ops, games, and more. Free with online voucher.
- 2024 Winter Bridal Extravaganza Show at George R. Brown Convention Center
- Date: Saturday, January 20 & Sunday, January 21
- Details: The largest U.S. wedding planning show returns with tastings, fashion shows, vendors, and everything for brides-to-be. Tickets range from $4.99 to $29.99.
- Houston Auto & Boat Show at NRG Center
- Date: Wednesday, January 24 to Sunday, January 28
- Details: Explore the latest vehicles on land and sea at NRG Center, featuring models from every major manufacturer. Tickets are $20; free for ages 5 and under.
As Houston embraces the festivities, January 2024 promises a month filled with diverse entertainment for everyone.