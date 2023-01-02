Houston’s Holiday Forecast: Wet Conditions and Mild Temperatures Set the Stage for Santa’s Arrival

As Houstonians gear up for the festive season, Santa Claus is set to make his grand entrance on Sunday night, navigating through wet conditions that will characterize the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), above-normal temperatures and intermittent rain will be the prevailing theme, followed by a slight cold front sweeping in for Christmas Day.

Commencing Friday night, a combination of moisture and warm air is expected to create favorable conditions for patchy areas of light rain and fog through Saturday morning. The NWS Houston/Galveston forecasts widespread elevated rain chances across the region, clarifying that while Saturday won’t be a complete washout, residents can anticipate periods of light rain and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day.

Temperatures are set to remain higher than normal on Friday and Saturday, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s. However, the NWS issues a cautionary note for Christmas Eve, describing the day as “rather yucky.” A cold front is projected to move into Southeast Texas during the evening hours, bringing widespread rainfall during the day. The forecast indicates that heavy rain is the primary concern, with expected totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches and isolated higher amounts possible.

Christmas Eve revelers can anticipate the rain to subside around 9 p.m., as drier air swiftly filters in behind the cold front. The NWS assures that Santa Claus won’t have to contend with heavy rain along his route through the area, although roofs and roads may still be wet. The arrival of dry air also means cooler temperatures for Christmas morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, eventually reaching around 60 degrees later in the day. Houstonians are encouraged to stay weather-aware and plan accordingly for a holiday weekend marked by varying conditions.