Houston’s Greater Heights Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts SPRINGfest: Free Admission for All

Get ready to mark your calendars for the eagerly anticipated Greater Heights Area Chamber of Commerce SPRINGfest, happening on Saturday, March 2nd. This exciting event promises a day filled with fun, entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to support local businesses and initiatives.

Admission to the SPRINGfest is absolutely FREE, ensuring that everyone in the community can come together and join in the festivities. From vibrant vendor booths showcasing local artisans and businesses to engaging activities at Kids World, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Attendees can groove to the rhythm of live music performed by Step Rideau and The Zydeco Outlaws, creating the perfect backdrop for a day of celebration. And don’t forget to indulge in a variety of refreshments, including cold beer, a full bar, and a mouthwatering selection of food options, featuring crawfish (available on a first-come, first-serve basis), shrimp, tamales, pizza, sausage on a stick, hot dogs, and much more!

Not only is the SPRINGfest a fantastic opportunity to have a great time with friends and family, but it also supports a worthy cause. A portion of the proceeds will contribute to the Greater Heights Area Community fund, allowing for the provision of scholarships to local students and the fulfillment of community needs.

Rain or shine, the Heights Chamber SPRINGfest promises an unforgettable experience for all who attend. Don’t miss out on this exciting event that celebrates the spirit of the community while supporting local initiatives.

For more information and updates, visit HeightsChamber.org or follow Heights Chamber on Facebook at GreaterHeightsAreaChamberofCommerce.