Houston to Host Seven Matches in 2026 FIFA World Cup

In an exciting revelation on Sunday, the official match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was unveiled, detailing host city allocations and key match locations. The upcoming tournament, set to feature a total of 104 matches, will be held across 16 stadiums in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Mexico City will kick off the festivities on June 11, 2026, hosting the inaugural game. Canada’s opening match is scheduled for June 12 in Toronto, while the United States will commence its World Cup journey in Los Angeles on the same day.

Houston, one of the designated host cities, is poised to play a significant role by hosting five group stage matches at NRG Stadium on June 14, 17, 20, 23, and 26. Additionally, the city will host a Round of 32 match on June 29 and a Round of 10 match on July 4.

The tournament’s pinnacle, the World Cup final, is set to take place on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey. Miami will host the bronze medal final.

The host cities have been assigned specific match categories:

Atlanta: 5 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Round of 10 match, 1 Semifinals match

5 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Round of 10 match, 1 Semifinals match Boston: 5 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Quarterfinals match

5 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Quarterfinals match Dallas: 5 group stage matches, 2 Round of 32 matches, 1 Round of 10 match, 1 Semifinals match

5 group stage matches, 2 Round of 32 matches, 1 Round of 10 match, 1 Semifinals match Guadalajara: 4 group stage matches

4 group stage matches Houston: 5 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Round of 10 match

5 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Round of 10 match Kansas City: 4 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Quarterfinals match

4 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Quarterfinals match Los Angeles: 5 group stage matches, 2 Round of 32 matches, 1 Quarterfinals match

5 group stage matches, 2 Round of 32 matches, 1 Quarterfinals match Mexico City: 3 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Round of 10 match

3 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Round of 10 match Miami: 4 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Quarterfinals match, Bronze medal final

4 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Quarterfinals match, Bronze medal final Monterrey: 3 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match

3 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match New York/New Jersey: 5 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Round of 10 match, Final match

5 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Round of 10 match, Final match Philadelphia: 5 group stage matches, 1 Round of 10 match

5 group stage matches, 1 Round of 10 match San Francisco Bay Area: 5 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match

5 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match Seattle: 4 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Round of 10 match

4 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Round of 10 match Toronto: 5 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match

5 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match Vancouver: 5 group stage matches, 1 Round of 32 match, 1 Round of 10 match

Notably, the 2026 World Cup introduces a new format with 12 groups of four teams, an increase from the previous 16 groups of three teams. This alteration results in a total of 104 matches, offering more content for television broadcasters and increased revenue for FIFA. Nations aspiring to claim the coveted World Cup will now face the challenge of playing eight games, up from the traditional seven since 1974.