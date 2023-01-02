Houston Texans Secure Thrilling Overtime Victory Against Tennessee Titans

In a nail-biting matchup on Sunday, the Houston Texans emerged victorious over the Tennessee Titans with a final score of 19-16, thanks to Ka’imi Fairbairn’s game-winning field goal as time expired.

The game’s first half saw the Titans taking an early lead, capitalizing on a Texans three-and-out as quarterback Will Levis orchestrated a scoring drive, finishing it off with a touchdown run. The Titans extended their lead with a pick-six off Keenum, showcasing their defensive prowess.

Despite a challenging start, the Texans’ defense stepped up, preventing further scoring opportunities for the Titans. Houston managed to put points on the board just before halftime with a field goal, narrowing the deficit to 13-3.

The second half proved to be a turning point for the Texans. The defense continued its stellar performance, highlighted by a crucial interception by Stephen Nelson on a Levis pass, leading to a successful field goal attempt and bringing the score to 13-6.

The Texans’ offense then came to life, with quarterback Keenum connecting with Noah Brown for a touchdown pass that leveled the score at 16-16. The game headed into overtime, setting the stage for Fairbairn’s game-deciding field goal that sealed the 19-16 victory for Houston.

The thrilling Sunday showdown showcased the Texans’ resilience and determination, marking a significant win in overtime against their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans.