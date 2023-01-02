Houston Texans Face Tough Challenge Against Top-Seeded Baltimore Ravens in AFC Divisional Round

The Houston Texans secured a dominant victory over the Cleveland Browns in their postseason opener, setting the stage for a more challenging matchup in the AFC divisional round against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans, seeded fourth, were initially slated to face the Kansas City Chiefs had the Pittsburgh Steelers won on Monday. However, the Buffalo Bills’ triumph over the Steelers altered the Texans’ course, leading them to a showdown with the top-seeded Ravens.

The Ravens, boasting the NFL’s best regular-season record at 13-4 and a formidable scoring defense of 16.5 points per game, present a significant hurdle for the Texans. Houston aims to reach the conference championship round for the first time in franchise history.

Key information for fans ahead of the playoff clash:

NFL Playoff Bracket: AFC

4) Houston Texans at 1) Baltimore Ravens Kansas City Chiefs at 2) Buffalo Bills



Kickoff Time and TV Info:

The Texans-Ravens game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

ABC and ESPN will broadcast the game, with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Previous Meeting: In Week 1, the Texans faced the Ravens, keeping it close in the first half but ultimately falling short with a 25-9 loss. Despite limiting MVP favorite Lamar Jackson to 207 total yards and securing an interception, the Texans struggled as Baltimore rushed for three touchdowns, while Houston’s offensive production was limited to three field goals.

By the Numbers: Houston Texans

Scoring offense: No. 13

Total offense: No. 12

Scoring defense: No. 11

Total defense: No. 14

Turnover differential: No. 5 (tied)

Baltimore Ravens

Scoring offense: No. 4

Total offense: No. 6

Scoring defense: No. 1

Total defense: No. 6

Turnover differential: No. 1 (tied)

The Texans face a formidable test against the Ravens, and fans eagerly anticipate an intense battle as Houston strives to make franchise history in the pursuit of the conference championship.