Houston Surges to 6th Place Worldwide for Cannabis Consumption

Houston, known for its industrial haze and towering refinery smokestacks, may soon find itself recognized for a different kind of cloud. A recent study conducted by the Center for Advancing Health has revealed that Houston ranks 6th globally in cannabis consumption, surpassing major cities like Toronto, Tokyo, and Prague. Despite lacking full legalization, the city dubbed Clutch City also secures the 4th spot in the United States, trailing only behind New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The Center for Advancing Health (CFAH), recognized for its insights into health and cannabis-related matters, examined data from 140 cities. Their study encompassed both legal and illegal cannabis usage, shedding light on Houston’s prominent consumption patterns. Notably, the analysis did not adjust consumption rates per capita, suggesting a correlation between Houston’s status as the 4th largest U.S. city and its rank in cannabis consumption.

Furthermore, the study delved into the global pricing landscape of cannabis. Montreal emerged as the city with the cheapest weed globally, priced at $5.90 per gram, owing to its six-year history of legalization. Conversely, in Tokyo, where recreational marijuana remains illegal and carries severe penalties, the cost skyrockets to $33.80 per gram.

In the United States, prices exhibit less variation. Washington D.C. leads with the most expensive weed at $19.10 per gram, while Portland, Oregon boasts the lowest price at $7. Houston positions itself in the middle ground, with an average price of $10.10 per gram, akin to the cost of saffron, the world’s priciest legal spice.

The issue of cannabis consumption in Texas has become increasingly contentious, with the proliferation of unregulated Delta-8 smoke shops contrasting with the struggles of heavily regulated medical marijuana dispensaries. Recently, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick elevated the debate by considering a ban on Delta-8 and Delta-9 products among his legislative priorities, citing concerns over their marketing towards minors.

In 2022, Texas witnessed the hemp industry amassing over $8 billion in revenue, indicating the growing significance of cannabis-related commerce in the state.