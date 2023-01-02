Houston Secures Record $28.7 Million Federal Grant to Transform Deadliest Stretch of Bissonnet Street



Houston Secures $28.7 Million Federal Grant to Transform Deadly Bissonnet Street

In a groundbreaking move, Houston unveils plans to enhance safety measures along a perilous seven-mile stretch of Bissonnet Street, receiving a substantial $28.7 million boost from the federal government. Identified as one of the deadliest roads in Houston, this segment, spanning from S. Dairy Ashford Road to Hillcroft Avenue, will undergo transformative changes aimed at curbing fatal accidents.

The city clinched this funding through the competitive Safe Streets and Roads for All federal grant program. Houston joins a select group of 510 communities benefiting from a total grant pool of $800 million, marking the largest grant awarded in Texas. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the grant awards, emphasizing the program’s commitment to nationwide safety enhancements.

Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed enthusiasm, stating, “It’s a competitive grant from the Department of Transportation.” The initiative targets the notorious Bissonnet corridor, where data from the city of Houston highlights a disturbingly high number of fatalities compared to other streets. The project’s significance is underscored by its impact on underserved communities such as Alief-Westwood, Gulfton, and Braeburn, primarily affecting people of color and low-income families.

Described as a crucial step toward reducing traffic deaths and injuries, the project garnered praise from advocacy group LINK Houston. Gabe Cazares emphasized the long-overdue nature of the improvements, especially at intersections deemed among the city’s most dangerous.

With upgrades scheduled to commence in 2025 and completion anticipated by 2028, this initiative signals a pivotal moment in Houston’s commitment to road safety and community well-being.