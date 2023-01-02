Houston Roughnecks Undergo Transformation in the United Football League Merger

Exciting news for Roughnecks fans—the Houston Roughnecks are gearing up for a fresh start in the upcoming season of the newly formed United Football League (UFL).

The UFL is the result of a merger between the XFL and the USFL, both of which had a significant presence in Houston. As part of this merger, the Houston Roughnecks will undergo a rebranding, aligning with the legacy of the former USFL team, the Houston Gamblers.

In a strategic coaching shift, Wade Phillips, the former head coach of the XFL Roughnecks, will now take the helm for the San Antonio team. On the other side, Curtis Johnson, the former head coach of the USFL Gamblers, will assume leadership of the revamped Houston Roughnecks.

Mark your calendars for the inaugural UFL season, set to kick off on March 30, 2024. The league will be divided into two conferences: the USFL Conference and the XFL Conference.

USFL Conference Teams:

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Roughnecks

Memphis Showboats

Michigan Panthers

XFL Conference Teams:

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks

Fans eager to witness the action can secure their seats by purchasing tickets available now at theufl.com. The anticipation is building as the Houston Roughnecks prepare for a new era in the United Football League, promising an exciting season ahead.