Houston Rodeo Reveals Star-Studded Musical Lineup for 2024 Extravaganza

As Houstonians prepare to dust off their cowboy boots and Stetsons, the excitement is palpable as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gears up for its annual spectacle at NRG Stadium. The 20-day event, running from February 27 to March 17, promises a fusion of rodeo thrills and live musical performances on its iconic star-shaped stage.

The star-studded musical lineup for the 2024 Houston Rodeo is set to captivate audiences across various genres. Here’s the full schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 27, Country: Blake Shelton

Wednesday, Feb. 28, Country: Carly Pearce

Thursday, Feb. 29, Christian: For King + Country

Friday, March 1, Hip-Hop/Rap: 50 Cent

Saturday, March 2, Country: Hardy

Sunday, March 3, Latin: Ivan Cornejo

Monday, March 4, Country: Hank Williams Jr.

Tuesday, March 5, Country: Oliver Anthony

Wednesday, March 6, Country: Jelly Roll

Thursday, March 7, Country: Luke Bryan

Friday, March 8, EDM: Major Lazer

Saturday, March 9, Country: Lainey Wilson

Sunday, March 10, Norteño: Los Tigres Del Norte

Monday, March 11, Country Rock: Whiskey Myers

Tuesday, March 12, Rap: Bun B’s All-American Takeover

Wednesday, March 13, Rock: Nickelback

Thursday, March 14, Country: Zac Brown Band

Friday, March 15, Pop: Jonas Brothers

Saturday, March 16, Country: Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 17, Country: Eric Church

Several familiar faces return to the rodeo arena, including veterans like Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Bun B, and the Jonas Brothers. However, newcomers Oliver Anthony, Jelly Roll, and rapper 50 Cent are set to make their RodeoHouston debut.

The Houston Rodeo has a rich history of entertaining crowds since 1942, with legendary performers such as Selena, Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, George Strait, and Elvis Presley gracing its stage. This year’s lineup continues the tradition of bringing diverse musical talent to the forefront.

On weekdays, NRG Stadium gates open at 6 p.m., rodeo events kick off at 6:45 p.m., and the headlining act takes the stage around 9 p.m. Weekends offer an early start, with gates opening at 2 p.m., rodeo events commencing at 2:45 p.m., and the entertainer captivating the audience at approximately 5 p.m.

Tickets for each performance will be available in two waves, with Wave 1 tickets (Feb. 27–March 7 concerts) on sale at 10 a.m. and Wave 2 tickets (March 8–17 performances) available at 2 p.m. on January 18. Enthusiasts can secure their spots through the AXS waiting room, opening 30 minutes before each wave. For more ticket information, visit RodeoHouston’s official website. The countdown to this spectacular blend of rodeo excitement and musical prowess has officially begun!