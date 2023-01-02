Houston Rodeo 2024 Unveils Exciting New Offerings: Food, Discounts, Rides, and Shopping Galore

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at this year’s Houston Rodeo as organizers roll out a slew of exciting new attractions, promising something for everyone. From tantalizing new food options to exhilarating carnival rides and unique shopping opportunities, the 2024 edition of RodeoHouston is shaping up to be an event like no other.

New Food Delights Await

Prepare your taste buds for a culinary adventure with an array of mouthwatering dishes debuting at the rodeo:

Asian Streetness’ Wonton Nachos

Big Fat Bacon’s Bacon Bourbon Caramel Cheesesteak on a Stick

Casa De Yummy’s Horchata con Cafe

Corndog With No Name’s Brunch Pops

FRIED WHAT !?’s Lemon Cake Bar

MiaBellas Wood Fired Pizza’s BBQ Bacon Bourbon Wood-Fired Pizza

Selected food vendors will be offering special discounts on Wednesdays, making it the perfect time to sample a variety of flavors without breaking the bank:

Greek Grill: Baklava Greek pastry for $6

Sills Funnel Cakes and Food: Foot-long corndog and drink for $13

Harlon’s BBQ: Chopped beef sandwich, chips, and drink for $12

Carnival Fun and Thrilling Rides

Thrill-seekers will be delighted by the addition of new carnival midway foods:

Cheeto Cheese Chicken on a Stick

Nashville Hot Chicken Tots

Barbalicious Float: A handcrafted bubblegum soda topped with cotton candy and whipped cream

New rides to enjoy include the Joker 360, a giant pendulum offering an exhilarating g-force experience set to tunes loved by all generations.

Retail Therapy and Unique Finds

For those looking to indulge in some retail therapy, the Houston Rodeo has you covered with a lineup of new shopping vendors:

Angry Minnow Vintage

Dakota West Leathers

Snakebite Creative Design

With so much to see, do, and taste, the Houston Rodeo 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. So mark your calendars and get ready to saddle up for a wild ride at the greatest show in Texas!