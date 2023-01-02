Houston Rockets GM Assesses Progress Mid-Season Following Roster Overhaul

The Houston Rockets find themselves slightly above a .500 record after completing 25 games this season, marking a notable improvement from their standing a year ago. Despite this, General Manager Rafael Stone and the Rockets’ leadership emphasize that the current status is not the final destination, with elevated expectations for the team’s performance.

Stone, who spearheaded a comprehensive roster overhaul during the offseason, believes that the team has shown significant strides in the ongoing season.

“We feel good about the progress we’ve made to date, but it’s just too early to tell where exactly we are. We’re a quarter of the way through the season, not at the end of the season,” remarked Stone, as reported by Kelly Iko of The Athletic. “I think we’re happy with where the group has been to date. But again, the challenge is to make sure that we’re not complacent and that we keep improving because we do need to improve in all facets of the game.”

Key changes implemented by Stone include the hiring of coach Ime Udoka, leading to acquisitions such as Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet. Additionally, the Rockets have strengthened their bench unit with the additions of Aaron Holiday and Jeff Green, contributing to one of the league’s more formidable second units.

As the calendar flips from December to January, the Rockets face the crucial task of sustaining their progress throughout the season.

The Rockets return to action tomorrow night at the Toyota Center, hosting Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, offering fans an opportunity to witness the team’s ongoing development under the new leadership and roster adjustments.