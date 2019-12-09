Houston Restaurants Ready to Serve Up Holiday Cheer with Special Christmas Menus

As Christmas approaches, Houston’s food enthusiasts have an array of festive options to choose from to celebrate the holiday season in style. While a serene and silent night is one way to welcome Christmas, many eager foodies in Houston are opting for the high energy and indulgence of multi-course feasts offered by some of the city’s beloved restaurants.

For those seeking to escape the kitchen and embrace the festive spirit, Houston’s restaurants are pulling out all the stops with a variety of dining experiences on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Whether you’re in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, a modern twist on holiday classics, or a traditional spread with historical significance, the city’s culinary scene has something for everyone.

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar (9595 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, (832) 924-8500)

In The Woodlands, The Audrey Restaurant & Bar invites diners to savor a three-course Christmas menu priced at $65 per person. Featuring options like lobster bisque, herb-crusted prime rib, and red velvet cheesecake, this establishment offers a delightful culinary experience. Guests can also enjoy a movie at the attached Reel Luxury Cinemas from the comfort of their own pods.

Amrina (3 Waterway Square Pl #100, The Woodlands, TX 77380, (936) 444-4150)

A newcomer to The Woodlands, Amrina, is making waves with its nouveau takes on Indian cuisine. On Christmas Eve, from noon to 8 p.m., diners can relish four holiday specials, including spiced butter-roasted prime rib and Winter Wonderland, a dessert featuring chocolate cherry mousse cake.

Sorriso Italian Kitchen (2 Waterway Square Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77380, (832) 839-5436)

Sorriso Italian Kitchen embraces the Italian-American tradition of Feast of Seven Fishes with a three-course meal on Christmas Eve. Priced at $65 per adult and $22 per child, the menu includes roasted oysters, fritto misto, fennel sausage stuffed sepia, and Gulf shrimp risotto.

Phat Eatery (23119 Colonial Pkwy suite b-2, Katy, TX 77449, (832) 412-2927)

For a unique Malaysian twist, Phat Eatery stays open until 9 p.m., offering a special Christmas rendition of beef Wellington. This Southeast Asian-inspired dish features rendang, a braised beef wrapped in duxelles, prosciutto, curried roti, and puff pastry.

Benny Chows (1818 Washington Ave Building A, Ste. 150, Houston, TX 77007, (346) 888-1818)

Benny Chows, a new addition from Berg Hospitality, offers a Chinese feast on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Diners can choose from the regular menu or opt for the four-course prix fixe menu at $95 per person, featuring dishes like spicy chicken wontons and crispy orange beef.

Bludorn (807 Taft St, Houston, TX 77019, (713) 999-0146)

Bludorn sets the stage for Christmas Eve with a decadent beef Wellington, showcasing wild mushrooms and Perigourdine sauce. The full Christmas menu is also available for takeaway, with pick-up on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Etoile Cuisine Et Bar (1101-11 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, (832) 668-5808)

This Uptown Park hideaway offers a brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, featuring a three-course dinner priced at $84 per adult and $38 per child. The menu includes foie gras, venison medallions, and a festive bûche de noël.

Backstreet Cafe (1103 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019, (713) 521-2239)

Backstreet Cafe creates a cozy Christmas Eve ambiance with limited seating for dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Priced at $55 per person, the multi-course menu includes lobster risotto, striped bass, and lamb shank. Live music and complimentary eggnog add to the festive atmosphere.

Ouisie’s Table (3939 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77027, (713) 528-2264)

Synonymous with special occasions, Ouisie’s Table opens its doors from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The a la carte feast, starting at 5 p.m., features crispy crab cakes, lamb with mint and green apple sauce, and an almond raspberry Swiss roll.

Red Lion British Pub (2316 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019, (281) 888-3599)

Embracing the British pub tradition, Red Lion Pub offers a Christmas Day menu filled with comfort food favorites at an affordable $38 per person. Open from 11 a.m. to midnight, the menu includes a hearty turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

Brennan’s of Houston (3300 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006, (713) 522-9711)

Brennan’s of Houston presents a three-course prix fixe Christmas Eve menu with Creole specialties. Diners can choose from starters like shrimp remoulade, entrees like roasted quail, and desserts like Creole cream cheesecake.

Hugo’s (1600 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, (713) 524-7744)

On Christmas Eve, Hugo’s offers a colorful buffet line experience from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Priced at $52 per person and $15 per child, the buffet features an array of delights, accompanied by live guitarist Viento.

La Colombe d’Or Hotel (3410 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006, (713) 524-7999)

La Colombe d’Or Hotel’s restaurant, Tonight & Tomorrow, celebrates Christmas all day with breakfast, brunch, and dinner. Specials include blackened heritage turkey, short rib bourguignon, and roasted Chilean sea bass, along with wine, spirits, and cocktails from Bar No. 3.

Verandah (3300 Kirby Dr Suite 7-A, Houston, TX 77098, (281) 501-0258)

For a truly old-school Christmas menu, Verandah in Upper Kirby serves dishes inspired by ancient traditions. Priced at $150 for two with a glass of wine, the menu includes pomegranate honey-glazed grilled fish, roasted lamb rubbed in cumin, and sweet rice with nuts and raisins.

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos Restaurant (3601 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098, (832) 831-9940)

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos kicks off the holiday season with a brunch buffet on Christmas Eve, featuring seasonal mole, smoked turkey, and tamales to-go. The buffet, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., sets the stage for a

festive day, with the restaurant remaining open until 9 p.m.