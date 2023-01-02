Houston Ranks Among Better Driving Cities in Recent Study

Despite its reputation for congested roads, Houston has emerged as a city with better drivers compared to many other major U.S. cities, according to a recent study by Forbes Advisor.

In the report titled “Cities With The Worst Drivers, Ranked,” published on February 8, Forbes Advisor examined data from the 50 most populous U.S. cities across various metrics to assess driver behavior. The analysis considered factors such as the total number of fatal car accidents, fatalities in crashes, and incidents involving drunk, distracted, or speeding drivers per 100,000 residents, using a five-year average spanning from 2017 to 2021.

Houston secured the 23rd spot overall, garnering a score of 59.27 out of 100. The findings indicate that Houston’s drivers perform on par with the national average, with several other Texas cities displaying poorer driving records.

Key findings from the report reveal that Houston records approximately 10.81 fatal crashes per 100,000 residents, resulting in less than 12 fatalities (11.36) per 100,000 residents. However, the city ranks 9th for the highest per-capita number of fatal crashes involving drunk drivers, with fewer than five incidents (4.44) per 100,000 residents.

While Houston fares relatively well in some categories, the study highlights ongoing concerns about driver safety in Texas, with more than five Texans per 100,000 succumbing to fatal crashes involving drunk drivers, as reported by Forbes in 2023.

Further breakdown of Houston’s performance in the study includes ranking 33rd for fatal crashes involving speeding (2.79 per 100,000 residents) and 40th for fatal crashes involving distracted driving (0.24 per 100,000 residents).

Forbes Advisor underscores Texas’ prominence in the rankings, with three of the top 15 cities with the worst drivers situated in the Lone Star State. Dallas claims the unenviable title of the worst driving city in Texas, securing the 6th position overall, followed by Fort Worth at 9th and San Antonio at 12th. Notably, Austin trails behind Houston at 24th place.

Dallas exhibits concerning statistics, with the third-highest number of fatal crashes involving drunk drivers (6.25 per 100,000 residents) and ranking 4th for fatal crashes involving speeding (5.69 per 100,000 residents).

The study identifies Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the most hazardous city to drive in, with the highest number of fatal car accidents involving distracted drivers.

The top 10 U.S. cities with the worst drivers, according to the report, are:

Albuquerque, New Mexico Memphis, Tennessee Detroit, Michigan Tuscon, Arizona Kansas City, Missouri Dallas, Texas Louisville, Kentucky Phoenix, Arizona Fort Worth, Texas Tampa, Florida

Utilizing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and U.S. Census Bureau, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of driving patterns and risks across major American cities. Further details on the report’s methodology can be accessed on forbes.com.