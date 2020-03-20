Houston Public Library Extends Suspension of Onsite Service through March 2020

All Houston Public Library locations will be closed through the end of the month in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The closures come in response to directives from Mayor Sylvester Turner as well as Harris County and federal guidelines.



Houston Public Library’s many free online resources and digital services remain available 24/7 with your MY Link Library Card at www.houstonlibrary.org, including e-books and e-audiobooks, streaming TV, movie and music services, online classes and tutoring, and databases.



In our efforts to minimize the impacts of the closure, support continued access to library services and resources for our customers, and to help protect staff and customers against the spread of COVID-19, the following changes are in effect.



WHEN: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – March 31, 2020



Due Dates

All due dates for existing borrowed materials will be extended through the closure period.

Late Fees & Fines

Until further notice, no new late fees and fines will be assessed during the closure period, retroactive to March 14, 2020.

Library Card Expirations

Until further notice, expired library cards will be renewed automatically.

Holds

All existing customer holds on physical items (i.e. books, dvd, etc.) will be suspended through the closure period. Until further notice, only electronic items (i.e. e-books, e-audio books, etc.) are eligible for holds and check-out.



HPL has a robust collection of free e-books and audio books! Please visit www.houstontx.gov to determine if your hold selection may be in a digital format! Instructions on how to download the e-book or audio book are also on the site.We encourage you to visit the City of Houston’s Emergency Operations Center website at https://houstonemergency.org/covid19 or call 832.393.4220 for more information meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the number of people infected.



For more details visit: www.houstonlibrary.org