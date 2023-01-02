Houston Police Shoot Suspect During Marijuana Altercation at Gas Station

A man is hospitalized after an incident involving Houston police in northeast Houston, where authorities say officers shot the individual during a confrontation.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) revealed that the incident unfolded at a gas station in the 8400 block of Tidwell Road near Haddick Street. According to HPD, officers detected the smell of marijuana emanating from a car parked at the gas station around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers requested the 39-year-old man inside to exit. However, the man reportedly refused to comply, prompting the officers to attempt a physical removal. During this interaction, the officers observed a handgun on the car’s floorboard.

Efforts to use a Taser proved unsuccessful, leading to a critical moment in the encounter. Asst. Chief Kevin Deese stated, “One of the two officers at that point realized and made the declaration that the suspect was reaching for the gun. At that time, he (the officer) discharged his firearm.”

Following the shooting, the suspect fled into a convenience store where he was eventually apprehended after a brief struggle. Despite sustaining a gunshot wound to the lower body, the man was conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital. His condition is reported as stable.

The HPD shared an image on social media depicting the weapon found inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Notably, the officers involved in the incident emerged unharmed. One officer has been serving with the department for three years, while the other boasts four years of service. The HPD is likely to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.