Houston Police Officer Suspended Amid Domestic Assault Arrest

A Houston Police Department (HPD) officer, Valeriano Rios, has been suspended from duty pending an investigation following his arrest for assault, as confirmed by officials on Saturday. Due to Rios’ role as an undercover officer and safety concerns, HPD has requested media not to display his mugshot, a request that is being honored.

According to Deer Park police information, the incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Friday at Rios’ residence, where he and his wife engaged in an argument. Allegedly, during the altercation, Rios threw a metal cup, striking his wife’s leg, prompting her to contact the police, as mentioned in charging documents.

Deer Park police arrested Rios and subsequently booked him into the Harris County Jail, charging him with misdemeanor assault. Records indicate that Rios posted a $2,500 bond on Sunday and is now prohibited from having contact with his wife.

Rios, a member of the Narcotics Division, commenced his service with HPD in May 2013. The standard protocol mandates the suspension of officers during investigations conducted by the department's Internal Affairs Division.