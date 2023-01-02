Houston Organizations Rally to Provide Free Food and Holiday Cheer to Families in Need

As the holiday season approaches, numerous organizations in the Houston area are coming together to ensure that families experience the joy of the season, even if that means putting food on the table for those in need.

Several food distribution events are scheduled across the city, offering not only healthy, balanced meals but also essential personal care items. Here’s where families can access free food during the holidays:

Christmas Super Feast by City Wide Club

On Saturday, December 23, the George R. Brown Convention Center will host the Christmas Super Feast, organized by the City Wide Club. This event, renowned as the nation’s largest feeding and turkey distribution, offers a dine-in option or pick-up-and-go service, ensuring families can enjoy a festive meal during the holiday season.

Catholic Charities Food Distributions

The Catholic Charities: Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is organizing multiple food distributions at the Guadalupe Family Assistance Center before and after Christmas. Located at 326 S Jensen Dr., Houston, TX, the distributions are scheduled on:

December 19: 9 to 11 a.m.

December 20: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

December 21: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

December 26: 9 to 11 a.m.

December 27: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

December 28: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First-time clients are required to bring a photo ID and a bill confirming their address.

India House Houston Free Food Distribution

In partnership with the Houston Food Bank, India House Houston will host a free food distribution event on Wednesday, December 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at 8888 West Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX. The distribution will include fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, and packaged foods.

West Houston Assistance Ministries Drive-Thru Distribution

Leading up to the holiday season, the West Houston Assistance Ministries will conduct weekly drive-thru distributions, providing attendees with boxes containing fresh produce, protein, and other groceries. The last distribution before Christmas will be on Wednesday, December 20, from 8 to 10 a.m. (or until supplies run out) at 10501 Meadowglen Lane, Houston, TX. Personal care items are available upon request and availability.

Target Hunger Food Fair

Target Hunger is organizing a drive-thru food fair distribution right before Christmas on Thursday, December 21, at the Valero on 9701 Manchester, Houston, TX. Participants are required to complete a registration form for this event.

These initiatives reflect the community’s commitment to supporting one another during the holiday season, ensuring that no family goes without a warm meal and holiday cheer.