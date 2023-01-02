Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Allocates Over $27 Million for Texas Youth and Education in 2024

In a historic move, officials from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have approved a staggering educational commitment of $27,317,634 to bolster support for Texas youth and statewide educational programs in the year 2024. This landmark commitment propels the Rodeo’s total contributions to Texas education beyond the remarkable sum of $600 million, a testament to its unwavering dedication since its inception in 1932.

Chris Boleman, President, and CEO of the Rodeo expressed gratitude, stating, “Being able to surpass $600 million is such an incredible achievement for our organization and reinforces our unwavering commitment to supporting Texas youth and education.”

The educational commitment for 2024 will be distributed across various avenues, including:

Scholarships: A substantial allocation of $14,618,000 will fund over 800 scholarships. The Rodeo stands as one of the largest scholarship providers in the U.S., having awarded more than 21,000 scholarships valued at over $290 million since 1957.

Junior Show Exhibitors: Over $9.5 million will be dedicated to supporting junior show exhibitors, emphasizing the Rodeo's commitment to students demonstrating leadership in Texas 4-H or FFA programs.

Educational Program Grants: More than $2.6 million in grants will be bestowed upon 501(c)(3) charities and accredited institutions of higher education that align with the Rodeo's mission. Recipients for 2024 include esteemed organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, Camp For All, Houston Ballet, Small Steps Nurturing Center, and the University of Houston – Downtown, among others.

Graduate Assistantships: An allocation of over $484,000 will support graduate assistantship programs at 11 Texas universities, fostering academic excellence. The selected universities for 2024 include Angelo State University, Sam Houston State University, Texas Tech University, and others.

This significant investment reaffirms the Rodeo’s commitment to education and the community. Scholarship applications for the Rodeo’s programs in 2024 will be open from December 5, 2023, to January 31, 2024, offering Texas youth a valuable opportunity for educational advancement.