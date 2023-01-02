Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2024 Tickets On Sale Today

As anticipation builds for the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, featuring a star-studded lineup of entertainers, it’s time to ensure you have your tickets secured. Here’s your comprehensive guide to the ticketing process:

Tickets for the event will go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. exclusively on the RodeoHouston website. Similar to last year, the ticket sales will take place in two waves through AXS.

Here’s what you need to know:

This wave covers performances from Feb. 27 to March 7, with the waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m. Wave 2: Tickets for the remaining March 8 to 17 performances will go on sale at 2 p.m., and the waiting room opens at 1:30 p.m.

It’s important to note that the ticket-purchasing process is not based on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers joining the waiting rooms will be randomly selected to enter and purchase tickets for each wave. Waiting rooms open 30 minutes before the scheduled on-sale time.

Other key details include:

A limit of 10 tickets per order, but customers can return to the website to purchase additional tickets.

To access your purchased tickets, download the free RODEOHOUSTON mobile app on IOS/Google and log in with the email used for ticket purchase.

The standard ticket price starts at $25, with a $5 per ticket convenience fee.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, kicking off on Feb. 27, promises an exciting lineup of entertainers, including:

Feb. 27: Blake Shelton

Feb. 28: Carly Pearce

Feb. 29: King + Country

March 1: 50 Cent

March 2: Hardy

March 3: Ivan Cornejo

March 4: Hank Williams Jr.

March 5: Oliver Anthony

March 6: Jelly Roll

March 7: Luke Bryan

March 8: Major Lazer

March 9: Lainey Wilson

March 10: Los Tigres Del Norte

March 11: Whiskey Myers

March 12: Bun B

March 13: Nickelback

March 14: Zac Brown Band

March 15: Jonas Brothers

March 16: Brad Paisley

March 17: Eric Church

Mark your calendars and be ready to secure your tickets for this thrilling event!