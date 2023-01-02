Houston Kicks Off College Football Championship Weekend with Fan Festivities

As the College Football Playoff national championship game descends upon Houston, excitement builds for the clash between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines at NRG Stadium on Monday night. While attending the game may come with a hefty price tag, there are numerous pre-game events offering free enjoyment. Here’s a rundown of the festivities surrounding this pinnacle in college football:

Playoff Fan Central at the George R. Brown Convention Center

A three-day free event featuring games, clinics, autograph signings, band performances, and more.

Dates and Times: Friday, Jan. 5: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



FREE AT&T Playoff Playlist Concerts

Gates open at 6 p.m. for each performance.

Concert Schedule: Friday, Jan. 5: KIDZ BOP Saturday, Jan. 6: Latto and Jack Harlow Sunday, Jan. 7: Megan Moroney, Jake Owen, and Jon Pardi

Concert tickets are free but require pre-registration on the CFBPlayoff mobile app. Attendees can secure a wristband as their ticket between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the concert day at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Note: Wristbands are not needed for the KIDZ BOP concert on Jan. 5; entry is first-come, first-served for that show.

Shell Energy Stadium Bag Policy

Attendees heading to Shell Energy Stadium for any AT&T Playoff Playlist concert should familiarize themselves with the venue’s bag policy.

Trophy Trot

A 10K or 5K family-friendly run and walk taking place on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m. starting from the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Taste of the Championship

A culinary delight happening at Union Station at Minute Maid Park on Sunday. Taste of the Championship offers a premium dining experience featuring gourmet food and drinks, curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd. Tickets to this event are not free – to purchase, click here.

Houstonians and visitors alike have a plethora of options to revel in the excitement surrounding the College Football Playoff National Championship, from family-friendly runs to premium dining experiences. Dive into the festivities and make the most of this thrilling weekend in Houston.