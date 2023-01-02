Houston ISD Announces Opening of Cullen Military Academy to Support Aspiring Service Members

In a recent news release on January 11, Houston Independent School District (HISD) has revealed plans to inaugurate the Cullen Military Academy at Cullen Middle School, catering to students with aspirations of serving in the U.S. military post-graduation. The academy is set to commence operations in the 2024-25 school year.

For the upcoming academic year, the Cullen Military Academy will welcome 100-120 sixth and seventh-grade students from across the district, with plans to expand its enrollment to include eighth graders in the subsequent year.

Highlighting HISD’s commitment to diverse educational options, Superintendent Mike Miles stated, “HISD is known for having a range of educational options, including specialty schools designed to set students on a path to college and careers in fields that interest them.” He added that the new academy would provide additional choices for young individuals eager to pursue a career of service.

The Cullen Military Academy aims to foster leadership qualities through character mentoring, rigorous academics, and community service. Superintendent Miles outlined the academy’s curriculum, which will include specialized courses in leadership and character development, Chinese language studies, as well as career and college exploration. All elective courses will incorporate physical activity, leadership training, and collaboration.

Applicants seeking admission to the academy will be required to commit to a two-year term and adhere to the school’s mission, vision, and the HISD Code of Student Conduct. Superintendent Miles emphasized the academy’s commitment to flexibility in physical fitness standards, ensuring inclusivity to accommodate varying abilities and provide a fair opportunity for success.

Prospective students can submit their applications through the districtwide school choice application process, set to open on January 18. The Cullen Military Academy joins HISD’s array of educational offerings, further expanding opportunities for students to pursue a path of service and avail themselves of the diverse prospects within that field.