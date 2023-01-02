Houston Humane Society Wildlife Center Rescues Frozen Bats Amidst Texas Cold Snap

In the whimsical realm of bats, where upside-down slumbers and sonar-guided insect hunts prevail, a recent cold snap in Texas revealed an unexpected vulnerability. As temperatures in Houston plunged to a bone-chilling 24 degrees during a formidable storm, the city’s bat colonies, particularly those under the Waugh Drive Bridge, faced a dire challenge. The Mexican free-tailed bats, unaccustomed to such frigid conditions, found themselves succumbing to hypothermic shock, tumbling from their perches onto the icy pavement below.

Stepping in as unsung heroes, the dedicated team at the Houston Humane Society Wildlife Center sprang into action. Responding to the harsh weather conditions, the nonprofit mobilized its staff to rescue the fallen bats scattered across the Houston area.

By Tuesday morning, the compassionate team had successfully rescued 130 bats, providing a warm refuge for these delicate creatures at the Wildlife Center. The rescued bats, some of whom suffered injuries during their unexpected descent, are now receiving top-notch treatment, including evaluations by wildlife veterinarians and around-the-clock care until they regain their ability to fly.

Inside the Wildlife Center, equipped with incubators and life-saving equipment, the rescued bats are not only undergoing rescue but also rehabilitation—a mission that echoes the center’s commitment in 2022 when over 1,600 bats were nursed back to health during freezing conditions. This underscores the Wildlife Center’s unwavering dedication to wildlife conservation, recognizing the vital role bats play in maintaining the delicate ecosystem.

Bats, as nature’s pest controllers, contribute significantly to environmental balance by keeping insect populations in check. The Houston Humane Society Wildlife Center is not just a rescuer but a guardian of this balance, urging the community to remain vigilant. A hotline (713-468-8972) has been established for reporting stranded or distressed bats and other wildlife, emphasizing the crucial role of community involvement.

For those who encounter a stranded bat in need of temporary care, the Wildlife Center’s website (https://www.houstonhumanewildlife.org/found-an-animal/) offers valuable instructions. Through warmth, care, and community vigilance, the Houston Humane Society Wildlife Center ensures that these little winged wonders continue to grace the night skies, dancing through the darkness as nature intended.