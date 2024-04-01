Houston Hosts Black Restaurant Week, Showcasing Diverse Culinary Offerings

Over 100 restaurants, food trucks, bars, bakeries, and catering businesses owned by Black individuals across the Houston region and neighboring areas are set to participate in the upcoming Black Restaurant Week. This annual event, scheduled from March 31 to April 14, aims to celebrate the rich and diverse flavors of African, African American, and Caribbean cuisines while promoting and supporting Black culinary professionals.

Established in 2016 by entrepreneurs Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson, Black Restaurant Week serves as a platform to amplify awareness and patronage for Black-owned restaurants and chefs. Throughout the two-week event, participating establishments will offer special menu items and pricing to entice diners to explore the vibrant culinary landscape of the region.

Among the diverse array of eateries participating in this year’s event are well-known establishments such as KISS HOUSTON, Wing Quarter Daiquiris & Creole Kitchen, The Fry Guys, and Rocos Grill and Smokehouse, alongside emerging culinary ventures like Glitter Quake Cupcakes, Simplee Smokin LLC, and Midwest Coney Connection Food Truck.

Black Restaurant Week not only provides an opportunity for food enthusiasts to indulge in a variety of culinary delights but also fosters community engagement and economic empowerment within the Black-owned restaurant industry. The event’s comprehensive lineup of participants underscores the richness and creativity of Black culinary entrepreneurship in the Houston area.

For more information and a complete list of participating restaurants, interested individuals can visit the official Black Restaurant Week website.