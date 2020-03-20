Houston Health Department Announces New Covid-19 Case

The Houston Health Department announced a new positive coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) case on Thursday, bringing the city’s total cases to 11.

The new case, a female in the 50-60 age range, is hospitalized. She has no known travel or exposure history.

Positive COVID-19 test results from the department’s laboratory no longer require confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The department will now use the phrase “positive COVID-19 case.”

The Houston Health Department will report out new positive COVID-19 cases daily at 3 p.m.

Investigations conducted by the department will identify potential contacts exposed to the virus. The department will provide close contacts guidance about the virus and monitor them for the development of symptoms.

Social distancing guidance for all Houstonians:

Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

Maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other people.

Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical care situations.

Practice healthy hygiene habits:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can’t wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, especially if you are at higher risk for coronavirus.

Get plenty of rest, drink plenty of fluids, eat healthy foods, and manage your stress to keep your immunity strong.

Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.

Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing.

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands.

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands.

Privacy protection laws only permit the release of limited patient information. The health department is unable to release any additional patient information.

Houstonians may visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for updated information about local risk, routine protective actions, frequently asked questions, communication resources, rumor control, emergency preparedness tips and more.