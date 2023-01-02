Houston Fire Department Launches Operation Stocking Stuffer 2023

The Houston Fire Department is pleased to announce the commencement of in-store shopping for Operation Stocking Stuffer (OSS) 2023! The shopping season kicks off with the OSS title sponsor, Shell Oil Company. Additionally, a portion of the toys purchased during select in-store shopping trips will be donated to teenagers under care and treatment at the Ronald McDonald House.

In the coming week and a half, numerous volunteers will join forces with Houston firefighters at various Target stores to shop for those in the greatest need. Target is the official brick-and-mortar retailer for the OSS toy drive.

We extend heartfelt gratitude to our corporate sponsors who will actively participate in filling baskets with toys, contributing to the joy of thousands of children in the Houston area this Christmas.

Scheduled Shopping Dates: