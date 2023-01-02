Houston FBI Special Agent Accused of Stealing and Providing False Statements

A federal agent from Houston, Nicholas Anthony Williams, is facing charges of theft of personal and government property, as well as providing false statements, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Williams, 36, was arrested and indicted on Wednesday after allegedly stealing money or property from residents while executing a search warrant between March 2022 and July 2023. The charges indicate that he then converted the stolen items for personal use.

In addition to the theft accusations, Williams is also alleged to have stolen multiple cell phones classified as FBI property. Furthermore, he is accused of providing false statements regarding fraudulent charges on his government-issued credit card.

Williams, an FBI special agent in the Houston Field Office since 2019, served in both the criminal violent gang and counterterrorism squads. Authorities assert that the misconduct occurred during his tenure in these roles.

Scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Williams is now awaiting legal proceedings. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a potential fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI, in response to the allegations, issued a statement emphasizing their commitment to holding employees accountable for misconduct. The FBI reported the allegations to the Department of Justice – Office of the Inspector General (DOJ-OIG), an independent entity responsible for investigating allegations involving DOJ employees.

The Department of Justice Office of Inspector General will oversee the investigation into Williams’ actions. The prosecution of the case will be led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Garcia and Sarina DiPiazza.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the FBI reiterated its dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity among its employees, emphasizing their commitment to the FBI mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution of the United States. All further inquiries about the case have been directed to the USAO-SDTX due to its pending prosecution.