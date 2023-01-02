Houston Dynamo Secures 1-0 Victory Over Sporting Kansas City, Advances to Western Conference Final

In an electrifying match at Shell Energy Stadium, Houston Dynamo FC triumphed 1-0 against Sporting Kansas City in front of a packed crowd, securing a spot in the Audi MLS Cup Western Conference Final. The team will now face either LAFC or Seattle Sounders on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Fans can catch the action live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV on Dec. 2, and the club is set to host watch parties across Houston, with details available on HoustonDynamoFC.com.

This victory marks Houston’s eighth appearance in MLS Conference Finals, with the latest being in 2017. Ending the year with an impressive 17-3-6 (WLD) record at Shell Energy Stadium in all competitions, the Dynamo showcased their prowess throughout the season.

The winning goal came in the 39th minute when captain Héctor Herrera delivered a corner, met by the head of defender Franco Escobar, who expertly lifted the ball past goalkeeper Tim Melia. This marked Escobar’s fourth postseason goal, with Herrera securing his second assist of the postseason.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark played a pivotal role, making three crucial saves throughout the game and securing his 13th clean sheet in all competitions this year. The Dynamo had several early chances, with Nelson Quiñónes and Corey Baird testing Melia’s skills in the opening minutes.

Despite Kansas City’s attempts to equalize, including a blocked attempt by Alan Pulido and a line clearance by defender Erik Sviatchenko, Houston maintained their lead. The Dynamo had opportunities to extend their advantage, with Amine Bassi and Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla coming close in stoppage time.

With this victory, Houston boasts an impressive all-time postseason record of 5-1 against Kansas City.