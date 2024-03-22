Houston Dash Coach Matt Lampson Suspended Amid National Women’s Soccer League Probe

The Houston Dash have bid farewell to goalkeeper coach Matt Lampson following an inquiry into allegations of policy violations within the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), as confirmed by the league in a statement released on Thursday.

According to the NWSL statement provided to The Equalizer, Lampson’s removal from his coaching duties stemmed from an alleged relationship with a player at the club. The league’s investigation concluded that Lampson breached the NWSL Anti-Fraternization Policy and the NWSL Coach Code of Conduct. Notably, the investigation did not uncover any violations of the NWSL Anti-Harassment Policy.

The NWSL Anti-Fraternization Policy, outlined in a 2023 document, prohibits supervisors from engaging in romantic or sexual relationships with employees, including players, over whom they have direct or indirect supervisory authority. Similarly, the NWSL Coach Code of Conduct emphasizes the necessity for coaches to maintain professional boundaries with athletes and strictly prohibits any romantic or sexual involvement with players.

Lampson, a former Major League Soccer (MLS) player with stints at clubs like the Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy, has been suspended by the NWSL until the conclusion of the 2024 season. The league mandates that Lampson acknowledges his wrongdoing, undergoes NWSL-mandated training, and demonstrates a commitment to rectifying his behavior before being considered for future employment within the league.

The departure of Lampson comes at a critical juncture for the Houston Dash, who faced a defeat against the North Carolina Courage in their season opener last week. The team is set to make their 2024 home debut against Racing Louisville FC at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.