Houston Community College Manufacturing Protective Face Shields to Assist Local Area Hospitals

HCC will use its 3D Printers, Laser Cutters and Machining Equipment to Address Shortages in PPE for Healthcare Providers

Thursday, March 26, 2020 (Houston, TX) — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo today approved a waiver that will allow Houston Community College (HCC) to use its high-capacity 3D printing labs to produce mass quantities of protective face shields to assist M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Memorial Hermann Health System, and Baylor College of Medicine.

“Houston Community College is proud to be partnering with TX/RX Labs and our local area hospitals to address the shortage of personal protective equipment for our healthcare providers out on the front lines,” said Dr. Cesar Maldonado, Chancellor of HCC. “Our innovative programs and services are in place to support and further our community’s citizens and progress, and that is no different during challenging times such as the one we currently face with the Coronavirus.”

The Memorial Hermann Health System currently has access to 600 face shields per day using TX/RX Labs, a local nonprofit Makerspace that produces personal protective equipment. HCC will partner with TX/RX Labs to boost the production of these critical safety equipment. The College has two facilities that can provide high-capacity production of protective face shields while requiring minimal staff supervision:

The IDEAStudio at West Houston Institute, capacity: 32 printers, each can produce 600 face shields per day.

The Advanced Manufacturing Center at HCC’s Stafford Campus: 30 printers, each can produce 600 face shields per day.

Once fully operational, the HCC sites in partnership with TX/RX Labs could produce more than 30,000 face shields per day while requiring no more than two qualified staff members at each location. HCC is also partnering with other “Essential Businesses” to address resource gaps and shortages in the greater Houston areas.

HCC campus locations and buildings remain closed to all faculty, staff, students and visitors. The College will resume all of its classes online starting March 30.