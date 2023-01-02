Houston City Council to Vote Today on United Airlines Terminal B Upgrades

In a significant development for Houston’s aviation infrastructure, Mayor John Whitmire has announced that the United Airlines proposal for Terminal B upgrades at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) will be on today’s city council agenda.

The proposal, set to be voted on Wednesday, March 6, entails allocating $150 million from the Airport System Consolidated 2011 Construction Fund for a Memorandum of Agreement between the City of Houston and United Airlines.

United Airlines is spearheading a transformative $2.55 billion project aimed at tripling the capacity of the existing Terminal B at IAH. Terminal B, inaugurated in 1969, stands as one of the original terminals at Bush Airport, but its infrastructure is now considered undersized and outdated. The redevelopment plan promises to revamp the terminal, including the addition of 40 new gates for domestic and international travel, a new processor for ticketing, security, and baggage claim, and two new concourses. This ambitious undertaking is projected to create over 3,000 new jobs in Houston.

Mayor Whitmire emphasized the importance of upgrading Houston’s facilities to meet the demands of a global city. “Houston needs first-class facilities as a global city that welcomes millions of travelers to IAH annually,” Mayor Whitmire stated. “We will get this done the right way.”

United Airlines, expressing pride in its position as Houston’s leading airline, has pledged to invest more than $1.9 billion in the Terminal B Transformation Program. The City of Houston is expected to fund $624 million in enabling projects necessary for the program. The mayor’s decision to move forward with this critical infrastructure proposal underscores its potential to bolster Houston’s economy and elevate the city’s status as a global aviation hub.

The outcome of today’s vote will have far-reaching implications for both the business and travel sectors that rely on IAH, marking a significant milestone in the city’s ongoing commitment to progress and innovation in its aviation infrastructure.