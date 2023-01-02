Houston City Council Approves $1.2 Million for Terminal A Upgrades at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

In a January 10 meeting, members of the Houston City Council greenlit a significant agenda item, allocating $1.2 million for enhancements to the departure and arrival vestibules at Terminal A in the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The contract for the project was awarded to FMG Construction Group, utilizing funds from the city’s Airports Renewal and Replacement Fund. According to agenda language presented to the council, the arrival vestibules at Terminal A were identified as requiring replacement, and the contract includes provisions for efficiency upgrades. The scope of work encompasses all three arrival vestibules and one departure vestibule on Level 2. The improvements will involve:

Replacement of automatic sliding doors, air curtains, and security devices. Expansion of the departures vestibule, along with refreshing finishes.

The construction will be executed through a phased approach, ensuring an accessible path to operational curbsides during the ongoing work, as outlined in city-provided information.

However, a more expansive project tied to a $2.6 billion expansion and renovation initiative by United Airlines at Terminal B remains on hold. The city of Houston had committed $624 million towards this undertaking, which was temporarily halted when former City Controller Chris Brown declined approval. Brown cited concerns that needed addressing, including the completion of a feasibility study.

With Brown term-limited during the 2023 election cycle, Chris Hollins took over as the new controller, participating in his inaugural meeting on January 10. Despite this, the Terminal B project was not included in the agenda for the day.

Upon the commencement of construction, the upgrades at Terminal A are anticipated to span approximately six months. The improvements aim to enhance the overall functionality and aesthetics of the departure and arrival areas for the benefit of passengers and airport operations.