Houston City Council Appoints Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock as METRO Board Chair



In a significant decision during its Feb. 21 session, the Houston City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock as the new board chair of the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO).

METRO, responsible for managing an extensive public transportation network covering approximately 1,309 square miles of Harris County, operates 83 local bus routes, 31 commuter bus routes, three light rail lines, and one bus rapid transit line.

The appointment of Brock marks a milestone for METRO and the state of Texas as she becomes the first Hispanic woman to lead the state’s largest transit authority. In a statement released by the City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Communications, Brock expressed her eagerness to collaborate with various stakeholders, including the mayor, the METRO board, and governmental entities, to enhance METRO’s efficiency and transparency.

Brock brings a wealth of experience to her new role, currently serving as the Vice President of Utility Infrastructure Planning and Policy at CenterPoint Energy. Her professional journey includes leadership positions at prominent organizations such as Reliant Energy, Texas Southern University, and the University of Houston. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Houston and has actively contributed to several boards and nonprofits, including the Houston First Corporation, Evolve Houston, and the Greater Houston Area Women’s Chamber of Commerce.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire, who announced Brock’s nomination during a previous council meeting, praised her “customer first” approach and commitment to safety and reliability in public transportation. Whitmire emphasized the importance of providing mobility options for all Houstonians and expressed confidence in Brock’s ability to lead METRO towards delivering a user-friendly and fiscally responsible transit system.

Brock’s appointment comes as she succeeds Sanjay Ramabhadran, whose term as METRO’s chair has concluded, signaling a new chapter in the leadership of the vital transportation agency serving Harris County and the Greater Houston area.